Animeta launches tech-powered influencer marketing platform for brands Animeta Brandstar

Animeta has announced the launch of its platform Animeta Brandstar. It is a first-of-its-kind tech-data influencer marketing platform that allows brands to discover and execute campaigns with relevant creators, in an advanced data-intuitive way. With a strong commitment to addressing need gaps, Animeta Brandstar will revolutionise the way influencer partnerships are fostered in the ecosystem.

Animeta Brandstar empowers brands for informed influencer collaborations. With a streamlined discovery process, it ensures transparency and efficiency. Real-time data analytics optimise campaigns, ensuring brand fitment and measuring return on investment (ROI). Compliance-safe and transparent, it instils confidence in brands and creators. Tech-driven scale facilitates growth across various creators.

“Animeta Brandstar focuses on driving at least 30% ROI efficiency for influencer marketing campaigns; in a scalable and transparent manner with a strong thrust on authenticity. Our mission is to foster genuine, sustainable and long-term brand-influencer relationships, creating a seamless, effective, and mutually beneficial collaboration experience,” Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, said.

Animeta Brandstar elevates the marketplace experience with features including AI recommendation mixes, unique discovery flows, customisable searches like Animeta Verified Creators and Instant Deals. It ensures streamlined and intuitive searches, delivering impactful and cost-effective influencer options. It prioritises talent management agencies, offering direct access to manage rosters, enrich qualitative details, and represent talents more effectively.

“Apart from the platform itself, the other big differentiating factor about Animeta Brandstar, is the team itself. Our in-house execution experts ensure swift campaign activation, full-funnel support including ideation and production support, and the ability to track, analyse, as well as boost campaign impact for maximising marketing ROI,” Vishu Ray, SVP – branded content and creator projects, said.

As Animeta Brandstar marks its official launch, it heralds a milestone in the influencer marketing domain, promising to shape the future of influencer partnerships and enabling brands to thrive in the digital era. The platform has plans to enable social commerce and affiliate marketing, opening up new avenues for creators and brands under the Brandstar+ initiative.

