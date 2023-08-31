scorecardresearch
Animeta Brandstar partners with Malabar Gold and Diamonds for an influencer marketing campaign

Animeta Brandstar platform identified the influencers to synergise with Malabar Diamonds’ festive campaign around Onam

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign comes at a time when retail brands’ need for hyper-local communication becomes increasingly evident
Animeta, an AI-powered creator tech company, has announced its partnership with jewellery brand, Malabar Diamonds. As per the company, Animeta Brandstar program has been focused in the campaign, highlighting the role of influencer marketing.

Influencer marketing has emerged as the way for brands to connect on a local and relatable level. This strategy harnesses the power of the creator economy, where influencers are shaping how brands interact with their audiences. The campaign comes at a time when retail brands’ need for hyper-local communication becomes increasingly evident.

Talking about the partnership, Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta said, ” We are happy to have partnered with Malabar Diamonds on this campaign. Their commitment to embracing innovative avenues like influencer marketing is commendable. We stand poised to make lasting connections with audiences through creators in ways that resonate deeply and authentically.”

Moreover, Animeta Brandstar platform identified the influencers to synergise with Malabar Diamonds’ festive campaign around Onam. The creators chosen to be a part of this campaign include Alice Christy, Kalyani B Nair, Monisha Mohan Menon, and Anna Prasad.

“We understood that a hyper-localised approach was the key to success for the campaign. With real time data analytics, we can find the right fit and measure ROI effectively through Animeta Brandstar. Our platform doesn’t just match creators with brands – it forges partnerships that spark genuine connections. It has opened the door to a new era of influencer marketing, one where data, creativity, and authenticity converge,” Vishu Ray, senior vice president, branded content and creator projects, Animeta, added.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 12:41 IST

