Angel One unveils #SuperIsHere campaign

Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking), has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. It is an AI-powered campaign that aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in its wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App.

“We completed 100% rollout of the Super App earlier this year. It has been built with deep understanding of how mobile apps are integral to our lives, and investors and traders are no different. #SuperIsHere campaign would create pan India awareness and appeal for our SuperApp,” Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director, Angel One, said.

The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by Swedish director, Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the Super App platform is available for the diverse investment journey. Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs and more, the tech-powered campaign communicates how GenZ and Millennials can leverage the Super App for a customized and simplified investment experience. The company has also planned activation programs at a large scale to bring the SuperApp experience live in tier 2, tier 3 and beyond cities.

“Our mission is to empower every Indian investor through Angel One Super App, delivering a technologically advanced experience for investing and trading at all levels. We have utilized extensive data to comprehend client needs, enabling us to tailor curated journeys within the app. Through the #SuperIsHere campaign, we showcase the advantages of the Angel One Super App, aiming to attract more clients and expand into underpenetrated markets, thereby fostering organic growth,” Prabhakar Tiwari, chief growth officer, Angel One, said.

A one-stop shop that offers online trading and investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs, the Angel One Super App caters to clients including intenders, traders and investors. It ensures account opening and one-click bank updation.

