Angel One appoints Deepak Chandani as chief data officer

Angel One Ltd. (formerly known as Angel Broking Ltd.) has strengthened its leadership team by onboarding Deepak Chandani as chief data officer. As per the company, Chandani will be responsible for overseeing the data and analytics strategy at Angel One.

Talking about the appointment, Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director, Angel One Ltd., said, “In the near future, our goal is to become the most trusted Fintech company. Given Deepak’s record, we believe his knowledge and deep understanding of data and technology, will facilitate Angel One’s future growth. We are confident he will guide us to make informed decisions, identify new opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Chandani has over 25 years of experience with companies in India and the USA, such as Infosys, Apple Inc, AppDirect, Global Logic, Teradata, UBS, and British Petroleum, where he managed sites and led high-performance product and engineering teams. Moreover, he has a proven track record of integrating data from diverse channels and touchpoints to build customer-centric solutions.

Also Read How Generative AI is the new beast to tackle ad-fraud for marketers

“Angel One has grown over the years, and I feel privileged to be a part of the company at a time when they are working towards achieving a goal of touching billion lives. I look forward to being a catalyst in the company’s future growth. I am excited to collaborate with teams across departments and juice out solutions based on the huge data lakes available, to further improve the overall client experience,” Deepak Chandani, chief data officer, Angel One Ltd., added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook