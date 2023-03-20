Anant Goenka named vice chairman of CEAT Ltd; COO, Arnab Banerjee to take over as MD and CEO

In a recent development, The Board of Directors of CEAT Limited, an RPG Group company, at its meeting held on 20th March 2023, named Anant Goenka as the vice chairman of the tyre major. This appointment, effective 1st April 2023, follows Anant Goenka’s decade-long stint as MD & CEO of CEAT.

The move also progresses the Board’s succession plan for the company with Arnab Banerjee, currently Chief Operating Officer, taking charge as the new MD and CEO.

Anant Goenka, son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, will now take up strategic functions at the group level for its next stage of growth. A Goenka is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a graduate in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

He has led CEAT through a ten-year period which saw the market capitalisation of the company grow from Rs 370 crore to Rs 5800 crore.

“Anant has had an exciting time at CEAT and has been able to lead the company through a transformative phase where technology, brand-building and capacity-creation have been the key themes. As vice chairman of the company, I am sure he will be able to focus more on specific subjects besides his deeper engagement in driving new businesses at the group level. I wish Arnab and his team success as they take CEAT to a new phase of growth and excellence”, said Harsh Goenka, Chairman of CEAT and RPG Enterprises.

Arnab Banerjee has executive experience of over 30 years during which he has worked in CEAT, Marico and Berger Paints. Banerjee is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur. He joined CEAT in 2005 as vice president, Sales and Marketing.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook