American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League teams

The US Masters T10 League has received a boost with three American sports stars acquiring equity stakes in the US Masters T10 League franchises.

New York Giants NFL linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has acquired an equity stake in the New York Warriors while Dallas Mavericks NBA star Maxi Kleber and Major League Baseball outfielder Mickey Moniak of the Los Angeles Angels have both become equity holders in Morrisville Unity.

Talking about the acquisition, Kayvon Thibodeaux, said, “I am excited to be part of the New York Warriors family and can’t wait for the team to begin their bid to win the first US Masters T10 League title. Cricket is undergoing incredible growth in the United States and is engaging different communities in such an exciting way. T10 is the perfect format for the American sports fan, it’s fast and non-stop entertainment.”

Additionally, Mavericks power forward Kleber expressed he was delighted to become part of the Morrisville Unity ownership group. “Cricket is an incredible sport and the US Masters T10 League, which is being broadcast around the world and has star cricketers from across the globe, is proof that this international sport is really taking root in the United States,” Kleber added.

Major League Baseball outfielder Mickey Moniak said, “There are obvious similarities between baseball and cricket and I love watching the game, especially the shortest form. I can’t wait for the action in Lauderhill to begin and to feel a different level of involvement as an investor in the Unity franchise.”

The first season of the US Masters T10 League will be held from August 18 to August 27, 2023. Talking about the league, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, T Ten Sports Management, said, “We are happy to have three big American sports superstars as investors in the US Masters T10 League teams. Their presence will certainly help us attract a lot of sports fans in the US and make cricket popular in the country.”

