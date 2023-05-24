Amazon Prime launches campaign ‘Sach Mein Too Much’

Amazon Prime on Wednesday launched a campaign ‘Sach Mein Too much’. The campaign premise urges customers to derive maximum value from their Prime membership. With a plethora of benefits clubbed under one membership, Amazon Prime enables members to avail free-one day delivery on over 40 lakh products, shopping with “Prime offers every day” on products like everyday home essentials as well as phones, clothing, home décor, beauty and more.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Pragya Sharma, director–consumer marketing, Amazon India said, “We bring numerous relevant benefits in one membership for customers to experience the joy of more. Through this campaign, we want to build awareness of Prime’s bouquet of benefits and encourage customers to utilize them.”

The campaign with two sets of films – one talking to not-yet Prime customers highlighting ‘One Membership, Many Benefits’ while the other talks to existing Prime members reiterating the multiple benefits that they can enjoy with their Amazon Prime membership. The campaign revolves around moments of a couple with one set addressing the message of what’s special about Amazon Prime membership, while the other set revolves around the life of a Prime member whose expectations have increased from everything around them.

“The idea ‘Sach mein too much’ carries the surprise element that comes with the membership, and instantly clicked with everyone.” said Azazul Haque, chief content officer, Media Monks.

Also Read Porter onboards Interbrand to strengthen brand strategy and positioning

Media Monks and Ogilvy were the creative partners for the campaign #SachMeinTooMuch. Right from conceptualizing, scripting and execution, the teams have played a pivotal role.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook