Amazon Pay unveils campaign ‘Bill Payment Ka Smarter Way’ featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Amazon’s new campaign for its brand Amazon Pay ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ features actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign highlights the idea of how customers can enjoy a smarter, new-age way of managing all their bills at one place – with timely reminders for their bills that helps avoid late fines and penalties. With the campaign, Amazon Pay aims to convey the instant experience of making bill payments and recharges along with rewards for customers’ day-to-day transactions.

“In today’s fast-paced world, managing bills, remembering each of their due-dates, hidden charges/penalties, along with choosing the best ways to pay, all become a time-consuming and cumbersome experience. ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ is our endeavour to simplify and modernize the recharge and bill payment experience for the customers. Amazon Pay is committed to streamlining such everyday transactions, making them easier, more secure, faster, and hence ‘smarter’,” Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India, said.

The TVCs capture the essence of bill payments and recharges made in everyday life. Ayushmann ingeniously discovers a more efficient method of managing bills and recharges through Amazon Pay, a secret he unveils to the audience. The narrative draws a parallel between the smarter, seamless convenience of Amazon Pay for bill payments and DTH/mobile recharges, and the everyday household tasks that become mundane. The heart of the narrative lies in the banter exchanged between the couple, fostering a sense of relatability and enjoyment. The campaign is a strategic endeavour aimed at transforming existing billpayers to adopt Amazon Pay, which is offering them an everyday bill payment experience.

“As someone who values efficiency and convenience, I believe this initiative perfectly aligns with the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyle. The campaign showcases a hassle-free bill payment experience that customers can enjoy on Amazon Pay across various categories. Together with Amazon Pay, I’m glad to encourage customers to embrace a convenient, rewarding, and trusted payment experience,” actor Ayushmann Khurrana, said.

Also Read Tata Tea Lal Ghoda rolls out new campaign; celebrates festival of Teej with unique packaging

‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ sheds light on an array of product features available for bill payments and recharges. Furthermore, customers can pay their bills by asking Alexa. Amazon Pay offers all these conveniences on recharges and bill payments without any additional convenience fee.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook