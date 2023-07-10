scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Amazon miniTV announces the launch of miniTV Imported

The new category will provide international content dubbed in hindi language

Written by BrandWagon Online
The language personalisation for response management has been executed by GOZOOP Group’s HAWK
The language personalisation for response management has been executed by GOZOOP Group’s HAWK

Amazon miniTV has announced the launch of ‘miniTV Imported’. As per the company, the new category will provide international content dubbed in hindi language.

Additionally, the company will also stream global shows every month across genres, including Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish.

Moreover, in order to create anticipation for the dubbed K-Dramas, Amazon miniTV has engaged the audience by localising conversations across their social media platforms. The brand has transformed every aspect, making all communication on the platform in Korean.

Also Read
Also Read

The language personalisation for response management has been executed by GOZOOP Group’s HAWK, the agency on record to handle query management and listening for Amazon miniTV.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 12:04 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS