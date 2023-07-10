Amazon miniTV announces the launch of miniTV Imported

Amazon miniTV has announced the launch of ‘miniTV Imported’. As per the company, the new category will provide international content dubbed in hindi language.

Additionally, the company will also stream global shows every month across genres, including Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish.

Moreover, in order to create anticipation for the dubbed K-Dramas, Amazon miniTV has engaged the audience by localising conversations across their social media platforms. The brand has transformed every aspect, making all communication on the platform in Korean.

The language personalisation for response management has been executed by GOZOOP Group’s HAWK, the agency on record to handle query management and listening for Amazon miniTV.

