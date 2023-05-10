Amazon miniTV and Meta join hands for entertainment collaboration

Amazon miniTV has joined hands with Meta’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program, for a partnership where creators will promote upcoming shows from the streaming service and will also feature in a few of them.

As a part of this, a selected group of creators will collaborate and create content around the key shows from the streaming service. The partnership began with a collaboration with creators for the Suniel Shetty action series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’.

Commenting on the partnership, Aruna Daryanani, head of business, Amazon miniTV said “Social media content creators have a unique ability to build a strong connect with their audiences. They have the power to build awareness on different areas, strike up discussions, and encourage engagement and Meta is at the forefront of this innovation. This presents to us an opportunity to innovate and explore new areas of synergy with budding content creators.”

Additionally, creators will get exclusive access to the shoot locations, shoot behind-the-scenes (BTS) content. Alongwith this, creators will also get an opportunity to be part of some of the shows Amazon miniTV.

Paras Sharma, director of content and community partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Creators are drivers of culture and inspiration, and we want them to get discovered by audiences who love their content. The partnership with Amazon miniTV and Meta is rooted in this purpose, where Amazon miniTV unlocks new forefronts in influencer marketing through unique creator integrations. And creators, in whose success we’re invested in, get access to new audiences watching these exciting shows on Amazon miniTV.”

