All-women agency: Looking through the female lens

Just last week, in a first for the Indian advertising industry, Rediffusion Brand Solutions launched an all-women advertising agency named Ladyfinger “to bring gender balance in creativity and advertising”. The agency will have advertising veteran Tista Sen (former Wunderman Thompson regional creative director) as its CEO and chief creative officer. In its press release, Ladyfinger stated that its foundation lies in the belief that although a majority of Indian advertising is aimed at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing or is swept up in casual gender stereotypes.

Though new in India, female-focussed agencies do exist in other markets like the US and the UK. Some examples are Across The Pond (UK) and Pulp+ Wire (US). While these do not have all-women teams, they are largely focussed on women’s issues, with women making up over 50% of their workforce.

Platform for female leaders

An all-female agency could open new doors and career opportunities that may be difficult to find in other organisations, says Priti Nair, founder, Curry Nation. “Considering 60% of advertising is targeted at women anyway, why not get talent that has better insights on them? The industry today is still very male-dominated. Advertising agencies have fostered a culture where long working hours are the norm and work-life balance barely exists, making it difficult for women to thrive. An all-women agency could potentially change that,” she adds.

Preeti Vyas, chairwoman and chief creative officer at Vyas Giannetti Creative echoes Nair’s viewpoint, remarking that she was compelled to launch her own agency because advertising is predominantly a men’s club. “Women are key consumers, influencers and decision makers for most categories today, and companies need to recognise that. An all-women agency is a striking proposition in a sea of sameness. India has abundant talent today among women across entrepreneurial, media and strategy roles and this agency could potentially be an ideal platform for all that talent,” explains Vyas.

In the industry today, one sees a notable number of women working on male-focussed brands, and men working on female-specific advertising, points out Vyas. This means that more than gender, it is in fact talent that matters.

Noting that a richer output is more likely to come from a diverse team, media and entertainment advisor Nandini Dias says, “An all-women agency is 180 degrees away from the current belief that companies should have diversity, equity and inclusion for better understanding of consumer behaviour, especially as hard boundaries for any brand are no longer applicable. So, it will be interesting to see how an all-women agency delivers.”

Also Read National Geographic rolls out campaign #OneForChange this Earth Day

Another agency leader, observes off-record that while diversity is an important requirement in organisations today, the existence and premise of an all-women agency might just be the thing the media and advertising ecosystem needs to tilt the scales towards women when it comes to decision-making and representation. Only time will tell whether Ladyfinger will emerge as an industry change-maker.

A NEW VIEW

An all-female agency could open new doors for women

Female perspective won’t be swept under the carpet

Casual gender stereotypes will be dismissed summarily

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook