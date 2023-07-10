All under one roof

Corporate M&A discussions are typically shrouded in secrecy until the absolute last moment. So when it’s time to announce a rebrand, more often than not, employees and stakeholders are taken aback by the news.

That was the least of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd’s worries when they merged last week. Both the announcement and the integration process had started months earlier and the two weren’t dealing with unknown quantities either.

So by the time India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank completed its merger with the country’s biggest mortgage lender, HDFC Ltd, the rebranding of the latter’s 500 offices, branches, and digital properties was also complete. What remains to be done is the internal rebranding, including print collaterals, which will likely be complete in a week’s time. Since no new signages or logos were required, the whole exercise was carried out in-house and was announced both in print and digital media.

For now, all of the HDFC Bank’s communication efforts are focused on the concerns and doubts of its customers, says Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank. As a first step, the brand took out giant ads in mainline dailies to inform customers that everything will remain the same in terms of data security and customer experience.

Rutu Mody-Kamdar, founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants, notes that today, especially in the service sector, the employees of a company also play the key role of a brand ambassador and so their knowledge of the transition and their ability to communicate correctly will be crucial.

Santhanam says there is no worry on that count. The bank planned the rebranding execution six months in advance. The team first surveyed customers and consulted stakeholders across the two entities. “What we found to our surprise was that the two brands were perceived to be very similar by customers. When the customer thought of the mother brand HDFC, the properties of safety, stability, trust, and customer service came to their mind. That was a good starting point for us as marketers.”

Niraj Bora, founder of Surmount Business Advisors, notes that the brand now needs to stand out, particularly in terms of its technology backbone and customer interface. What it must urgently do is hard sell things like its lending rate, which is typically the lowest in the sector, says Bora.

Santhanam says all that must be built on the edifice of customer experience, which will be the key differentiator for the brand, going forward. He says, “It’s a commoditised market at the end of the day and rates cannot be the only differentiator; it is about how one handles the consumers, their experience, and brand experience right through the life cycle.”

At present, all hands are on deck to enable customers access the entire bouquet of products offered by HDFC with a single click. “The difference that we would love to create now is during the process of home loans where we have almost 90- 95% of the information collected digitally. As the two were ultimately targeting the same customer set, selling a new holistic solution would be the biggest opportunity here on,” he sums up.

