ALKEM launches campaign #RelieverFreeIndia

Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of its awareness campaign #RelieverFreeIndia to raise awareness about Asthma among physicians and Asthma patients.

As per the company, the campaign aims to spread awareness of the hazards of over-usage of reliever medications and substitute it with SMART therapy, needing only one inhaler for both ‘daily’ and ‘reliever’ Asthma treatment.

Throwing light on the initiative, ALKEM spokesperson said, “Through this campaign, we seek to educate individuals about the importance of managing their Asthma effectively and working with their healthcare providers to create a comprehensive Asthma action plan.”

The World Asthma Day 2023 theme focuses on encouraging healthcare leaders to ensure the availability of and access to effective, quality-assured medications.

The management of Asthma shall ideally involve regular treatment with inhaled corticosteroids. Currently, the majority of the Asthma burden in India leading to increased morbidity and mortality is due to over usage of short-acting bronchodilators and underuse of inhaled corticosteroids for the regular day-to-day treatment of Asthma.

