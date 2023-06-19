Alkem Laboratories launches awareness campaign ‘Stop Sneeze to Wheeze’

Alkem Laboratories launched the ‘Stop Sneeze to Wheeze’ awareness campaign on World Allergy Week to raise awareness about the coexistence of Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma – One Airway, One Disease. The initiative aims to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, effective management, and improved quality of life for patients living with these conditions.

Allergic Rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is an inflammatory condition affecting the nasal passages, triggered by allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mould spores.

The coexistence of Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma results in challenges for individuals, as these conditions interact and worsen each other’s symptoms. Allergic Rhinitis can exacerbate asthma symptoms, while uncontrolled asthma can further intensify Allergic Rhinitis symptoms, leading to a distressing cycle of respiratory difficulties that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

“The incidence of Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis is on the rise within the general population, with a significant number of newly diagnosed patients experiencing both upper and lower airway symptoms. Recent estimates suggest that approximately 60 to 78% of individuals diagnosed with Asthma also have concurrent Allergic Rhinitis,” Sudipta Roy, president, head- Acute Business, Alkem Laboratories said.

As per the company, one needs the right information from credible sources, which is available on the Healthy Lungs portal– a one-stop credible knowledge repository on lung diseases. The portal is dedicated to enhancing awareness, busting myths, improving knowledge and motivating patients to adhere to the therapy.

