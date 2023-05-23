Alike.io, the social travel commerce platform, has appointed Nathan Johny, as its vice president of growth marketing.

“As we continue to grow and expand our platform, we recognise the importance of building a strong marketing foundation to support our growth. Nathan’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals while showcasing the benefits of our platform to a wider audience and in building a global footprint,” said Ashish Sidhra, co-founder, Alike.io.

Johny brings experience of over 10 years in online and offline marketing and customer acquisition to the Alike team. With a track record of driving growth and building successful marketing campaigns, he will lead the growth marketing efforts for Alike, including customer acquisition, engagement, retention and community management.

Prior to joining Alike, he held several senior marketing positions, most recently serving as the AVP of growth at The HelloWorld, where he was responsible for developing and executing successful marketing strategies that led to significant revenue growth and increased customer engagement. Earlier, he held various marketing positions at Nestaway, Educaro and Quiklo.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to develop comprehensive and innovative marketing initiatives to attract, empower, engage & retain travel content creators and customers and help Alike become the go-to destination for social travel bookings,” shared Nathan Johny.

Moreover, Nathan Johny holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bangalore.

