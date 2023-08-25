Alcon launches campaign See Brilliantly, Live Brilliantly to increase awareness about cataract surgery

Alcon, an eye care company, has launched a patient education campaign, ‘See Brilliantly, Live Brilliantly’, to increase awareness of the benefits of cataract surgery. As per the company, the campaign highlights that the procedure presents an opportunity to restore vision to pre-cataract clarity while also correcting refractive errors such as presbyopia and astigmatism and reducing the need for glasses.

The key element of Alcon’s campaign is a brand film that captures relatable moments in everyday life of four aging adults whose life experiences are compromised because of cataract. The film further shows how their quality of life improves after cataract surgery.

Talking about the campaign, Amar Vyas, country franchise head and country manager, Alcon India, said, “The Alcon Eye on Cataract global survey showed that globally and in India, vision is the most important aspect as people age. For adults aged over 50 years, cataract is the most common vision condition. Those awaiting cataract surgery look forward to going about everyday activities such as reading, driving, and using electronic devices with ease. Our campaign highlights that today, cataract surgery and advanced cataract solutions offer patients clarity of vision while reducing the need for glasses and positively impacting their lives.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Edelman India and Alcon.

“The insight that drove this campaign is that cataract surgery is one of the most performed procedures, and yet, patients do not always understand the various lens options available or how choosing the right lens can affect the quality of vision and life post-surgery. Our task was to educate patients about cataract surgery in an emotional and engaging way so that they can have informed conversations with their doctors,” Adhitya Veeraraghavan, health sector head, Edelman India added.

The campaign film will be uploaded on Alcon India’s website and will be activated across digital, social media, in doctors’ clinics and eye hospitals. Additionally, the campaign includes patient stories embedded in QR code.

