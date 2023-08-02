Ajinkya Rahane invests in plant-based dairy alternatives brand, Oatey

OATEY announced its partnership with ace skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane has been roped in as a brand ambassador as well as an investor for the brand. The collaboration marks a milestone in OATEY’s commitment to promoting healthy, sustainable, and cruelty-free living while delivering taste and quality through its plant-based products.

“The collaboration between OATEY and Ajinkya Rahane symbolizes the perfect match of shared values and a common vision. Together, we aim to create widespread awareness about healthier living, advocate for the adoption of plant-based food options, and inspire individuals to lead sustainable lives,” Ankush Jamadagni, co-founder, OATEY, said.

With its range of plant-based offerings, including Oat Milk (barista grade), Millet Milk, and sugar-free Chocolate Oat Milk, OATEY has garnered widespread acclaim. Recently, the brand launched the Kesar Badam, a coffee-flavoured Oat milk, probably becoming the first brand globally to introduce the variants without any added sugar.

“OATEY’s commitment to quality products and inspiring brand values align perfectly with my own principles, and I am confident that our partnership will motivate individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. The growing emphasis on health and fitness everywhere fills me with optimism. Together, we can establish a long-lasting and meaningful relationship,” cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, said.

In the last two quarters, ending June 30, 2023, the company recorded a 30% surge in demand. OATEY products are available on e-commerce/marketplace platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Reliance JioMart, CRED, VeganDukan, Vvegano, GreendIndia, Big Basket Daily.

