Ajay Bijli to deliver the exhibition keynote address at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX and founder, PVR, has been invited to deliver the exhibition keynote address at the CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). He has been invited to speak on behalf of India’s film and exhibition marketplace during the breakfast program that opens this year’s International Day at CinemaCon, held from April 24-27, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV (USA). The annual week-long event held at Caesars Palace, where Ajay Bijli will focus on India’s progressive and contemporary expansion, is attended by nearly 6,000 delegates, spanning six continents.

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic, Bijli said, “India currently has the highest number of movie releases and amongst the highest admissions, and though the pandemic severely impacted our industry for nearly two years with operating restrictions, the Indian market was the first to recover among global cinema chains.”

PVR INOX will spearhead and establish an exhibition ecosystem by aligning partners that will include filmmakers, studios, regional content creators and distributors, equipment and concession manufacturers, data analytics, and technology companies.

Commenting on India’s role, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director, CinemaCon said “With upwards of 71 percent of the global box office coming from overseas, international exhibitors play a more important role than ever before. India continues to cultivate a strong movie-going culture having established stature and continuity.”