Airtel Payments Bank launches new brand campaign #TheGreenWaytoPay

Airtel Payments Bank has rolled out its new brand campaign,‘The Green Way to Pay’. The digital campaign talks about the launch of Airtel Payments Bank’s eco-friendly debit card for its customers. The debit cards are made from Recycled PVC material, a certified eco-friendly material, the company stated. Airtel Payments Bank claims it to be the first Indian Bank to introduce eco-friendly debit cards

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shilpi Kapoor, chief marketing officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “With ‘The Green Way to Pay’ campaign, Airtel Payments Bank is reiterating its commitment to the environment by revolutionizing transacting in an eco-friendly manner. By promoting digital over paper we are reshaping finance, prioritizing convenience and lowering the carbon footprint, thereby empowering individuals for a greener tomorrow. This campaign reminds us that every transaction holds potential for a positive impact – not just financially, but also environmentally.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett and Korra Worldwide.

“We have always believed that as citizens and consumers through our actions, we can make this world a better place to live in. Our latest work on Airtel Payments Bank is built on these insights, nudging our consumers to choose a brand that thinks about the world and environment which we all share. This campaign truly demonstrates Korra’s deep understanding of the ever-evolving and more conscious consumer, showcasing our capabilities and furthering a strong partnership with Airtel Payments Bank,” Gaurav Nabh, director, Korra Worldwide added.

The Bank has taken social media route to promote the campaign. It is available across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, the Bank’s Website, Airtel Thanks App, and will also be promoted on YouTube. The Bank will be also roping in leading financial influencers to promote build awareness about #TheGreenWayToPay.

“The impact of a single piece of plastic is considered negligible by most people. This was the biggest challenge we were facing when launching the debit card made of recycled plastic. We took the approach of positioning the card as a lifestyle choice, the same as choosing an electric car or an alternative fuel. A choice that will reap long term benefits for the planet. And that’s how we came upon the messaging of the green way to pay. This is the kind of work that has a real world impact on not just the business but also the environment”, Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett stated.

