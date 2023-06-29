Air India to get brand makeover

One of the country’s best-known mascots–Air India’s Maharajah—is set to get a makeover as the airline on Wednesday said it has appointed McCann Worldgroup as its advertising agency.

The account, who’s size could not be ascertained immediately, was won in a multi-agency pitch, the company informed.

The move comes as the Tata group puts a five-year transformation plan in place since winning Air India back with a Rs 18,000-crore bid in October 2021.

The conglomerate under JRD Tata had launched the airline in 1932 but saw it nationalised in 1953. While the airline is not using the Maharajah logo in its campaigns currently, the mascot has not been shelved either, the company had said in February.

Created in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, who was Air India’s commercial director, the Maharajah, like the Amul girl or Asian Paints’ Gattu, has been instantly recognisable and loved in India. In recent years, the mascot was barely visible as the carrier struggled with debt issues and was subsequently sold to the Tata group.

In a statement, McCann and Air India said they will develop a new brand platform and a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

“We are building Air India as a ‘Global Airline with an Indian Heart’. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted names in India and overseas,” Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer, Air India, said.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, said he looked forward to collaborating with Air India on its new brand journey.

“Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course,” he said.

