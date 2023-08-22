Air India partners with AccesRail to boost connectivity across Europe

Air India has entered an intermodal interline agreement with AccesRail to boost its connectivity options across Europe.

As per the company, the agreement enables Air India guests to travel on a single intermodal ticket and take on-ground train and bus connections to over 100 cities and towns in Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom via its European gateways of Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.

Talking about the agreement, Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer, Air India, said, “The expansion of our global network is one of our key priorities in the ongoing, comprehensive transformation of Air India. This partnership with AccesRail not only helps us to provide our guests easy access to an extended network of destinations across Europe, but also to bridge the gaps in connectivity between India and Europe.”

The partnership allows Air India guests to enjoy the benefit of the same baggage allowance on these rail or bus operator services as offered by Air India on its own flights.

“We are happy to be launching our Air India-AccesRail cooperation and look forward to continuing with Air India on a global scale with so many of our intermodal rail and coach partners. Through this partnership, Air India will be able to offer its customers more destinations and more possibilities in a more seamless fashion,” Andrew Popescu, vice president business development, AccesRail, added.

Also Read Affle’s Anuj Kumar on growing connected TV advertising in India

Currently, intermodal tickets with Air India are available for booking through travel agents globally. The airline also plans to extend the facility to its own sales channels.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook