AIMIL Ayouthveda announced it has strengthened its presence with its launch in Nepal. The company has onboarded Jassita Gurung, an actress from Nepal, as the brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to strengthen Ayouthveda’s presence in the Nepalese market and promote the brand’s commitment to delivering skin care.

Over the years, Ayouthveda has earned a reputation for harnessing the power of Ayurveda, combining it with modern science to develop effective and high-quality skincare solutions. The brand offers a wide range of products that cater to diverse skin concerns, ensuring customers experience visible results and long-lasting benefits. As a brand ambassador, she will play a pivotal role in endorsing Ayouthveda’s idea to promote skincare and will act as an anchor to build a relationship of trust between the audience and the brand.

“Skincare is an integral part of my self-care, and I am thrilled to be a part of Ayouthveda’s journey to empower individuals to embrace their skin and feel confident in their own beauty,” said actor Jassita Gurung.

As part of the partnership, Ayouthveda and Gurung will engage in various promotional activities spanning print and digital campaigns, social media initiatives, and public appearances.

