Agrizy appoints Sameer Singhai as fintech business head

Agrizy, an agri-food processing company, has announced that Sameer Singhai has joined the company as fintech business head.

Singhai comes with nearly two decades of experience in business and retail lending and has worked with private sector banks, NBFCs and fintech companies, including HDFC Bank and Fullerton.

Most recently, Singhai worked as COO at Indiagold, where he was instrumental in driving business growth and building new channels.

As per the company, with his expertise in digital business, growth strategy, new business setup, rule-based lending, KYC and regulatory compliance, sales effectiveness, customer experience and process re-engineering, he will play a key role in driving Agrizy’s fintech business forward.

“We welcome Sameer Singhai to the Agrizy team. His extensive experience in the financial sector, coupled with his expertise in digital business and growth strategy, will be invaluable in driving our fintech business forward. We are confident that Sameer will help us to achieve our ambitious growth plans and bring great value to our customers,” said Saket Chirania, Co-Founder of Agrizy.

Commenting on his appointment, Sameer Singhai said, “I am looking forward to joining Agrizy at such an exciting time in the company’s growth journey. I look forward to working with the team to drive Agrizy’s fintech business forward and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

