Agoda signs Ayushmann Khurana as the new brand ambassador

Digital travel platform, Agoda has today, announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the new brand ambassador for Agoda in India.

The company will also be launching a brand campaign in India featuring Khurrana in November this year. The campaign, ‘No More Drama!’ will be Agoda’s first ad in India.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Krishna Rathi, country director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travelers.”

Beyond the silver screen, Ayushmann’s passion for travel aligns seamlessly with Agoda’s goal to help travelers see the world for less, the company stated in the announcement.

“I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel. I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less,” Ayushmann Khurrana added.

