After IPL, Bigg Boss becomes most streamed show on JioCinema

Viacom18-owned digital platform JioCinema has garnered over 100 million viewers for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, making it the most streamed entertainment property, next only to the Indian Premier League (IPL), it said on Wednesday. The reality digital show, which premiered on June 17, concluded this week (August 14).

A spin-off of the Bigg Boss reality show on television, the finale (on Monday) saw 23 million viewers tune in to watch the episode, with peak concurrency at 7.2 million. The two-month-long show, which focuses 24 by 7 on contestants locked in a house, clocked close to 30 billion minutes in watch time, with video views at 2.45 billion, JioCinema said. Engagement was high with over 55 million viewers engaging with interactive features such as live chats, memes etc.

Like the IPL, Big Boss OTT had multi-camera feeds and was streamed without a paywall to ensure easy access to all. JioCinema said that the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were among the key contributors to viewership. It did not specify viewership from these states though. Advertisers for the show spanned categories such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, lifestyle and financial services. Sponsors included Too Yumm from the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Lenskart, Paytm, Vicco, Chings, Vimal Elaichi and Silver Coin.

For perspective, the IPL was the most watched digital event globally, seeing over 17 billion video views during the tournament, which stretched from March 31 to May 28, 2023.

The final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 28 was watched by over 120 million unique viewers, with the platform registering over 25 million app downloads in a single day. The peak concurrency touched 32 million for the final IPL match.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook