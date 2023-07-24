After hours with YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram Finance

The Job

I find it deeply pleasing to understand the customer’s needs and provide him/her with a solution that is often something they aren’t getting anywhere else. So plainly speaking, solving customer problems gives me a certain high. The techniques which help me problem solve include anticipating and dealing with downstream issues before the customer even calls; equipping sales reps to address the emotional side of customer interactions; taking feedback from disgruntled or struggling customers; and focusing on problem solving, rather than on speed.

The Weekdays

We start early, so around 8 is when I’m in office. This gives me time to work on critical matters in the first half of the day. Then I walk around to talk to people and get a sense of what they are doing in their personal and professional lives. I find that building social connections with my employees fuels success. The second half usually includes a lot of meetings in person, I find that more efficient and it helps build collaboration. The evening is when I like to head for a walk by the seaside, it rejuvenates me. I end the day by reading a book.

The Weekend

I enjoy reading so typical weekends include me, a book and filter coffee. I travel extensively for work, so on the weekends I prefer being indoors with my family.

The Toys

I don’t fancy gadgets much. What I can’t leave home without are my AirPods though. I enjoy listening to podcasts on the go. Philosophy and psychology is my genre of preference. Philosophy because it compels me to confront the limits of human knowledge and power in the face of the unknown and psychology because it gives me an insider perspective of the mind, brain and human behaviour.

The Logos

Amul — I love their tongue-in-cheek humour and who doesn’t love butter! Also, they are synonymous with the best cooperative model in India, which is essentially owned by the farmers. It’s a brand for the people, by the people.

-As told to Geetika Srivastava

