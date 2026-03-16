I wear many hats. But at the core, my job is simple: Build systems that outlast me. I’m always solving for scale. Every day is equal parts operations, strategy, and relationship-building across continents.

The Weekdays

I’m up at 6 am every day. Workout first. By 8 am I’m on calls with teams. Mornings are for deep work: strategy, investor conversations, policy engagements. Afternoons are operational: plant updates, hiring decisions, partnership negotiations. Evenings, I try to get on the Paddle or Pickleball court.

The Weekend

Weekends are often catch-up time. I’m not very active on WhatsApp during the week, so Sunday mornings are usually me clearing the backlog. Golf is my thinking space, not my escape. Evenings are for finding a great new restaurant, PlayStation, and time with my family.

The Toys

My most underrated obsession is philosophy. I read it seriously. Beyond that, I love AI-powered voice tools that transcribe and structure my thinking in real time. My phone runs everything simultaneously: WhatsApp, decks, financial models, correspondence. But the one non-negotiable is my laptop.

The Logos

A logo, for me, is a silent pitch. It should communicate your entire thesis before you say a single word.

— Co-founder & CSO, Plannex Recycling and Petonic AI