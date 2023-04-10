After hours: With Vishal Gondal, founder & CEO, GOQii

The Job

I have been lucky to combine my hobbies and passions at work. The best part of my job is that actually, I am not ‘working’. I love doing what I am doing. You can technically consider me ‘on holiday’ while I am working. At GOQii, it is all about making people healthier and bringing about a positive change in their life. Everyday, the feeling that we have been able to make one person healthier is very fulfilling and brings a lot of joy to me. For me, this is work with meaning.

The Weekdays

My day starts with meditation and affirmations. I alternate between yoga and walks on weekdays. I have a ‘Bulletproof Coffee’ as I do not have breakfast. I reach office by 10-10.30 am and the day starts with calls and meetings.

I look forward to solving problems. Teams come to me when they are stuck with some task and I simply help them navigate the situation. My strategy in most of these cases is that rather than telling them what to do, I just tell them the rules and the framework that they can follow to think about a solution. So rather than making decisions myself, my job is to help others make decisions. I also have the GOQii treadmill in my office and I walk or run on it while listening to some awesome talks and feel rejuvenated.

The Weekend

Saturdays and Sundays, I either go for long runs or long walks. Weekends are generally at home with family. Either I cook for them or I take them out. I try to spend as much time with my family as I can on weekends. Other than this, I love to go on long drives in my Audi ETron. In one charge you can go till Pune or Lonavala and come back.

The Toys

My latest device is the Samsung Z Fold 4. Earlier, I used to carry a phone and an iPad but the Z Fold 4 has the functionality of a phone as well as an iPad.

The Logos

Audi is one brand I have been using since the last 10-plus years. I started with a Q7 and now have an ETron. From a device perspective, I have been an Android loyalist for a long time.

The other brand I truly love is Ferrari. Except for the Ferrari car, I own everything Ferrari and I love the Ferrari Red. My favourite colour is red. You will often see me buying red shoes. My favourite shoes are the Nike A Jordans in red colour.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha