1. The Job

What I love most about my work is that this industry sits at the intersection of creativity and logic. Fashion and retail are among the few spaces where art and science come together beautifully. Building a brand is not just about aesthetics or storytelling, it is also about understanding consumer behaviour, operations, psychology, product innovation and scale. That balance is what keeps the work exciting for me.

At the same time, I would love to see the industry adopt new age practices faster, especially in the way businesses approach technology, communication and customer experience. I also strongly believe younger talent should be trusted with more ownership much earlier. Fresh perspectives and hunger often drive the best innovation, and I think organisations grow faster when they empower young people to take decisions confidently.

2. The Weekdays

A typical workday for me revolves around problem solving, collaboration and constant learning. One of the things I look forward to the most is talking to my team about new challenges and solving them together. I enjoy fast moving environments where ideas turn into action quickly.

In the middle of busy schedules and constant decision making, I recharge by reflecting on how far we have come while also thinking about the goals ahead. Looking at progress, even small wins, gives me energy and perspective. It reminds me why we started building in the first place.

3. The Weekend

Weekends for me are about slowing down and reconnecting with the people and activities that energise me outside work. Spending time with family is extremely important to me. I also enjoy playing sports, meeting close friends and reading whenever I get uninterrupted time. I appreciate simple things, good conversations, good food and moments that help me mentally reset before another demanding week begins. For me, weekends are less about doing something extravagant and more about finding balance.

4. The Toys

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Honestly, I feel like everything is a smartphone now. It has become the one device I cannot really function without because it combines communication, work, entertainment and information all in one place. Whether it is managing work, staying connected or consuming content, it has replaced multiple gadgets entirely.

5. The Logos

One brand I genuinely admire is Sabyasachi. I feel proud seeing an Indian brand receive global appreciation while still staying deeply rooted in its heritage and identity. What inspires me most is how it has managed to build aspiration and international relevance without losing authenticity. I think that balance between cultural rootedness and global ambition is what defines truly timeless brands.