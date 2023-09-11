After hours with Uttam Malani, executive director, Centuary Mattresses

The Job

My job is to ensure that India sleeps better! As India’s sleep specialists, we at Centuary Mattresses take our job of supporting India’s sleep needs very seriously. The comfort and bedding industry in which we operate is often neglected in the consumer mind-set while looking for better sleep, and that’s what makes my job more relevant — to educate and empower customers through relevant information and engagement with the brand and the category. Given a choice, I would like to see tighter quality standards in the industry at large as taking care of someone’s sleep is no business to be taken lightly! I would also like to see more mature marketing conversations coming in from all brands and industry participants — which is a must to elevate product and category consciousness.

The Weekdays

It’s hard to find a ‘typical’ day when you’re part of a family business structure. Every day comes with it’s own set of challenges, and more importantly — opportunities. Being part of the leadership team, I like to spend more time in growth planning and improvement projects, while also acting as the motivational force for the team to draw energy from.

I am also diligent about getting at least an hour of intense exercise every day, and have picked up squash over the last couple of years, which gives me the much-needed release physically and mentally.

The Weekend

Just like my weekdays, an ideal weekend for me too would be action-packed (but with much more variety)! Whether it be going out for a meal or a movie, or meeting friends and family, or just doing something wacky with the kids — I like my weekends to be as full of energy & activities.

The Toys

By all means, I consider myself a ‘low-tech’ person. Any chance for a digital detox is much appreciated, and given a choice, I would like to surround myself with old-fashioned ‘analog’ toys such as a good fountain pen, a paperback novel, or a physical chess board.

Also Read Raising the stakes

The Logos

Personally, I am more functional and rational in my preferences as an individual and a consumer. Being low-key has always been a preference to the point where I would rather avoid big names and tags. Of late, I have also leaned in favour of supporting local products and services.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook