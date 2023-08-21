After hours with Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty

The Job

The cosmetics and beauty sector requires ongoing innovation. I love that my profession lets me express my creativity and interact with interesting people every day. Whilst we have constantly been growing as a brand, we need to focus on continuous development. This is what will eventually increase the value and efficacy of what we offer to our customers.

The Weekdays

Typically, I start my mornings at 6 am with a workout to get my energy for the day. It also helps me stay calm and make impactful decisions. Each day, I look forward to hearing new ideas and trying to implement them for better results. To reenergise myself on a busy day, I usually resort to a cup of black coffee and interact with my team.

The Weekend

On weekends, I spend quality time with my twins. I also enjoy consuming international content, mainly about the beauty and cosmetics industry. An ideal weekend also includes getting enough time for cardio and sound sleep.

The Toys

My mobile and i-watch are two gadgets that are always with me.

The Logos

Apple is one of my favorite brands, and when it comes to fashion, I admire Gucci.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

