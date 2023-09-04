After hours with Raghav Kansal, CEO and co-founder, ETML

The Job

Since the early days of my professional journey, I have been driven by a data-centric approach. It was during this time that I discovered the transformative power of blending data with marketing efforts. In my day-to-day activities, apart from analysing data-driven insights to strategising marketing campaigns, I constantly seek innovative ways to maximise results.One of the most rewarding aspects for me of working in ETML is the opportunity to interact with the vibrant youth of today and getting a chance to work deeply on all horizontal aspects of building a tech-enabled business.

The Weekdays

I begin my day by navigating through all the E-mails and Whatsapp messages. I spend the mornings reflecting on the day’s priorities. After enjoying a fulfilling breakfast, I start my commute to work. During my travel time, I find delight in listening to some good music. At my workplace, we have a cherished tradition where my team and I sit together for lunch. In the evening, if I’m not too exhausted, my wife and I go out for dinner or venture out to try a new cafe. Otherwise, we enjoy some quality time together at home.

The Weekend

The weekend is reserved for spending time with loved ones. I make an effort to set aside an entire day exclusively for my family. I also allocate specific periods for personal reflection and self-care. This includes self-grooming, reading articles, listening to podcasts, and occasionally venturing out with friends. On occasion, I also embark on short getaways to the tranquil surroundings near Delhi.

The Toys

Although I don’t consider myself an avid gadget enthusiast, or rather, I don’t have much time to actively pursue it, I do enjoy staying informed about the latest technological advancements in the automotive industry. When it comes to tech gadgets, my top pick is the Apple Macbook 12.

The Logos

When considering brands, my top priorities lie in authenticity and establishing an emotional connection. In the realm of gadgets, Apple stands out as a brand that consistently resonates with me. Also, I am fascinated by luxury car brands, both as a marketer and as a consumer. For example, it intrigues me how Land Rover fosters a sense of wanderlust and a deep connection with nature, inspiring individuals to embrace their own journeys.

— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

