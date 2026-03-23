The Job

The current role presents unique challenges, each bringing with it valuable opportunities for growth and innovation. The rapid advancements in AI are reshaping our professional landscape, and the dynamic talent pool within the GCC provides us with an exceptional, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, chance to take the lead and position ourselves as the driving force behind our parent company’s future ambitions.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are often filled with back-to-back meetings. Despite this, I make a point to reserve one day exclusively for brainstorming and reflection. During this time, I immerse myself in reading—especially tech updates—which helps me clear my mind and organise fresh ideas.

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The Weekend

For me, weekends are dedicated to quality time with family, offering a welcome break from the busy workweek. As someone who is passionate about cricket, I truly relish these moments, especially with the abundance of matches happening lately. Whether cheering for our favourite teams together or discussing the highlights, cricket adds an extra layer of excitement.

The Toys

I’m particularly fond of my health watch, which helps me stay on top of my fitness goals and daily routines. Additionally, I enjoy exploring various AI tools, as experimenting with new technology always sparks my curiosity and keeps me engaged with the latest advancements.

The Logos

Publicis Groupe logo. “Lion head”, a symbol that has represented the company’s “warrior spirit” and resilience for decades.