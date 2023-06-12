After hours: With Mohit Batra, founder and CEO, MarketsMojo

The Job

The best part about my job is the thrill of creating something new. It takes zeal, endurance, criticism, and teamwork to achieve it. Creating fresh initiatives, like at MarketsMojo, requires 10x more effort than sticking to the norm. I’m driven by my passion to do what’s best for our customers.

The Weekdays

I start my weekdays early, around 5-5:30 am, with a gym session and 30-45 minutes of reading. I skip breakfast and ensure my main meal is lunch. I opt for a light snack at 6:30/7 pm. Work hours start at 10 am, ending around 8:30/9 pm. After work hours, my wife and I spend quality time together, avoiding office talk, by reading or watching Netflix.

The Weekend

On weekends, I spend time with my dog, friends, and catch up on sleep and reading. I hit the gym for a couple of hours on both Saturday and Sunday and have a weekly massage. The highlight is a 2-hour afternoon nap, which I enjoy after a good meal. In the evenings, we walk, entertain friends, or binge-watch Netflix. We avoid work chat and go out at least once either on Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. We also experiment with food, we cook, watch TV, and enjoy good coffee.

The Toys

My go-to gadget is the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a phone, music player, and eliminates the need to carry a bulky phone. With fitness features, audiobooks, and my favorite apps — The Economist and Bloomberg — it’s resourceful and indispensable. I also use it for podcasts and music. Overall, it’s the most versatile gadget I’ve used and can’t imagine life without it.

The Logos

My favorite brand is Apple because of their minimalistic yet highly usable design. Their approach to beauty and simplicity is an inspiration in every aspect of life. Other favorite go-to brands include Cartier for spectacles and accessories, Mont Blanc for pens, Brooks for shoes, Calvin Klein for denims, Essentials for trendy clothing, Adidas for sportswear, and Emirates for travel.

— As told to Geetika Srivastava

