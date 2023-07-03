The Job

With over 35 years of experience in the global QSR industry, I have gained a deep understanding of dynamic markets. With so many young, food-loving consumers spread throughout the country, the potential for growth in India is immense, which serves as an exciting challenge. But my role isn’t just about expanding the business; it’s about empowering my team to reach their full potential. This for me is the most rewarding aspect of my job. An added personal bonus — I am the biggest fan of Pizza Hut’s signature pan pizza and the thought that I can enjoy my favourite Veggie Supreme pizza any time makes me love my job even more!

The Weekdays

I start my day with a routine that focuses on mindfulness and physical activity which helps me stay grounded and energised for the day ahead. Balancing work with quality time with loved ones is important to me, especially since my family is overseas. I make it a point to connect with them after my morning prayer and meditation. I also like to stay informed on current events, so I spend a few minutes scanning the news before diving into my workday.

At work, we value a growth mindset, which inspires us to embrace change and seek out new challenges. This culture of innovation keeps me motivated and excited about what each day will bring.

The Weekend

I abide by the same morning routine on weekends as well. However, after my workout, I like to spend time at home indulging in my hobbies. Aesthetic décor pleases me, and I like to stay on top of the latest interior trends. Flower arranging is one of my favourite pastimes and it never fails to put me in a good mood. I am also a sneakerhead and updating my collection gives me immense joy. Additionally, I enjoy being in the company of friends, so I make it a point to socialise and have them over on the weekends.

The Toys

I am a tech enthusiast and have a fondness for gadgets. I believe in brands like Apple as well as Bang & Olufsen for their quality products, sensory and tactile designs, and authentic craftsmanship.

The Logos

I love fashion, and all the clothes in my wardrobe are selectively handpicked. Comfort is very essential to me, so I tailor most of my apparels. I ensure they are made of linen as this bespoke fabric is very comfortable to carry.

— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

