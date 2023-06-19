scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

After hours with Mehernosh Pithawalla, SVP and head of brand & strategic insights, Godrej & Boyce

Netflix is one of my favourite brands. It has distinguished itself through its digital marketing strategy, which has made it a household name in India

Written by Akanksha Nagar
I’m quite a gadget enthusiast Pithawalla says
I’m quite a gadget enthusiast Pithawalla says

The Job
Since I work for a conglomerate with very diverse businesses that are highly entrepreneurial and always on the move, this keeps me creatively motivated. So, whether it’s a conversation on a current campaign or brainstorming for a new campaign or communication strategy, or even a new leg to the internal entrepreneurial initiatives, my day is always chock-a-block. It is all about “what’s next” for me and my team. We celebrate our wins — both big and small — and plan for the next new thing to dive into.

The Weekdays
I have always believed in living life to the fullest. So, whether I am at work or home, I believe in putting my best into each moment. My weekdays are packed with a lot of interesting conversations with work colleagues and industry peers, and some healthy office fun with my young team. This keeps me motivated and helps me learn something new every day. When I’m home, I enjoy some light exercises and sometimes indulge in the latest series on OTT.

The Weekend
I’m a travel enthusiast who loves driving. So, I sometimes drive to places close to the sea to enjoy the peace and tranquillity that nature offers. It is a great way to reset for the week ahead. While travelling, I enjoy experimenting with different cuisines from India and around the world.

Also Read

The Toys
I’m quite a gadget enthusiast and have everything from the latest phone, tablets, wireless earphones, and smartwatches. Being an audiophile, I really enjoy streaming my favourite OTT series on my home theatre system. I’ve also got a smart AC by Godrej in my living room to complete the whole “home theatre” experience.

Also Read

The Logos
Netflix is one of my favourite brands. It has distinguished itself through its digital marketing strategy, which has made it a household name in India. Along with offering a user-friendly interface and customer service features, the company ensures that it also caters to regional audiences by making vernacular language content available. I’ve also recently found myself gravitating to Indian brands like Neeman’s for sneakers, made from recyclable material. It feels good to wear brands that are contributing to a circular economy.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 10:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS