After hours with Manish Gupta, VP & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

The only challenge is that being in technology, we are constantly racing against time to innovate products that are more efficient, effective and evolved than their previous generations, says Gupta

Written by Geetika Srivastava
The Job
As a technology business leader, my job needs me to be both tactical and strategic as per the demands of the day. The best part is that I get to work with customers, partners, innovators and team members, which I thoroughly enjoy. The only challenge is that being in technology, we are constantly racing against time to innovate products that are more efficient, effective and evolved than their previous generations.

The Weekdays
My typical weekday starts with reading the newspaper and having a cup of tea. After spending quality time with family and practicing yoga, I head to the office. Post work, I enjoy watching OTT content and spending time with my kids to unwind and relax.

The Weekend
Weekends are typically cheat days and I use them to catch up with family and friends. Being a cinephile, I make it a point to catch a movie every other weekend. I also use my weekends to enjoy shopping, completing household chores and watching sports.

The Toys
My phone takes care of the tech that I need on a day-to-day basis. Other than that, I enjoy using my kindle and occasionally the Xbox.

The Logos
No prizes for guessing, but my favourite brand is Dell. I also like Omega and IWC for watches. I like ITC for their hospitality and prefer to fly by Qatar Airways whenever possible. I also like FabIndia for their Indian clothes and accessories. My favourite gaming brand is Xbox, and I use Spotify for music.

— As told to Geetika Srivastava

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 08:49 IST
