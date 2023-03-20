After Hours with Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company

The Job

Indian Insurance industry is going through one of its most transformative phases. I simply love the variety my job offers as we grapple with evolving customer preferences, changing regulations, rapid digitisation, dynamic interest rate environment and increasingly complex risk management. The changing environment is constantly pushing us to innovate by putting our customers and employees and partners at the centre of what we do.

The Weekdays

I start my day early with some kind of physical exercise or work outs. Reading the business and general newspapers is something I can’t do without. By 9:30 am, I am at work and the day goes off in meetings which are mostly periodic reviews. I also make it a point to travel at least four to six days a month meeting customers/ partners/ colleagues, picking up valuable insights and connecting with our teams. I do catch up on my reading/OTT on flights.

The Weekend

I mostly end up working till 5pm on Saturdays, I spend time reflecting on issues, challenges and opportunities and avoid routine work but do end up finishing pending mails and agenda. Sunday morning run is a must. I try and do 10 km upwards especially when I am training for a Half Marathon race. Rest of the day is spent with family, friends and movies/sports on OTT.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak but do use few of them apart from my phone:

n A sports watch; I can’t do without it tracking my runs / workouts.

n My tablet, which I use extensively for taking notes and reading and watching OTT.

n I also constantly carry my ear pods as they help me multi-task easily.

The Logos

Frankly I am not a connoisseur of brands, I like things which are of good quality, practical and value for money. In apparels, I use anything which makes me comfortable. In gadgets, I find Garmin and Apple quite reliable and secure. The brands I admire for their customer focus are Amazon and Apple as they consistently redefine things. Amul is my all-time favourite Indian brand.

— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

