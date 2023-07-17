After hours with Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India

The Job

I believe the smartphone industry is one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries that requires not just keeping up with the evolving trends but also quick decision-making for a desired ROI. Catering to a young target audience demands creativity and innovation but maintaining an aggressive price-to-performance parity is the real challenge. And challenges excite and motivate me to continue delivering the best in the tech industry for our consumers and supporters. We, at POCO, have been delivering a perfect mix of the latest technology and innovation maintaining an aggressive price tag. These challenges make me more resilient and drive a wider perspective for problem-solving.

One thing I deeply respect is the thorough support of our consumers in this journey, their feedback has helped us understand their requirements and deliver better products, every time.

The Weekdays

For me, a typical day at POCO begins with a larger team sync-up, strategic planning for projects, and a free flow of ideas. Establishing a young brand in the market calls for fresh ideas and a mad approach and we have just the right team. We call ourselves POCO fans first and we also have the youngest team on the block. Also, as a practice, I ensure regular catchup with younger members of the team and guide them in their growth years. In the middle of daily hustle and bustle and continuous meetings, taking a moment to pause and relax is much needed for both mind and body. And what better than a strong cup of coffee from Starbucks — the ideal recharge for me!

The Weekend

Following information across sectors and industries expands the knowledge horizon, and thus, I prefer spending my weekends keeping up with the trends of the stock market and research for conceptualising strategies for our brand accordingly. Further, as a way of reviving, I like to visit cafés to find the best coffee in the city, watch sports, and enjoy shows.

The Toys

For me, POCO devices are my go-getters and thus, I usually end up spending most of my time evaluating beta devices of POCO.

The Logos

I am a huge sneakerhead. I love sneakers, and my favourite collection is the Nike Air Jordans. Apart from that, the Tommy Hilfiger and Tissot collection is a no-brainer for me.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

