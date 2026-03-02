I work at the intersection of travel and risk. For over two decades, my focus has been to make travel protection simpler, faster and more human. When I began, insurance was paperwork; today, it’s about real-time assistance and certainty. Building Asego has been about solving practical friction for travellers and the travel trade. What drives me is knowing that when someone is stuck in a foreign country, there is a robust ecosystem — ready to respond.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are a balance between strategic thinking and ground realities. I spend time with teams across product innovation, operations, assistance, and distribution, ensuring we stay close to traveller needs. I also engage deeply with travel partners because that’s where real insights come from. Structure matters to me, but so does listening. I block time to think, reflect and recalibrate — especially in a business where unpredictability is constant.

The Weekend

Weekends are for family, cricket and occasionally music. Travel is both my profession and my passion, so I often find myself planning short getaways. I prefer mountains over beaches and enjoy simply observing how people live when I travel. A window seat, a good playlist and time to think — that’s my ideal break from the week’s intensity.

The Toys

I admire TripAdvisor / Viator for the transparency it brought into travel decisions. It gave travellers access to real experiences before they committed time and money. In travel, information reduces uncertainty. A platform that empowers people to make informed choices builds lasting trust. That philosophy resonates with me — whether it’s choosing a destination or choosing protection, clarity and credibility make all the difference.

The Logos

I like tools that improve focus. A simple notebook or tablet where I can jot ideas works better for me than complex systems. I believe clarity comes from writing things down. Travel apps, dashboards and real-time tracking tools also interest

me — technology, when used well, should reduce uncertainty, not add to it.