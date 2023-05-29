After Hours with Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City

The Job

Being a part of the media and entertainment industry for over three decades has been extremely rewarding. Today, radio is at the cusp of digital transformation and there are so many new opportunities. Everyday is completely action-packed, as we focus on coming up with innovative strategies for our audiences, the listeners and the advertisers. At Radio City, the core objective is to add value to the lives of our audiences and therefore, our campaigns are a reflection of our ideologies. Even as we continue to evangelise the medium of radio, I believe that there must be a greater focus from the government on building and improving technological infrastructure across the hinterlands.

The Weekdays

I have established the routine of starting my day by focusing on the 3Ps — purpose, passion and persistence. This mantra helps me chalk out all the crucial tasks and also helps me gear up and ensure I have a fruitful day at work. My weekdays usually begin by tuning into our very own Radio City as I commute to work. At the office, my day is filled with various meetings where we strategise, share ideas and plan new concepts. I also enjoy walking through the office and having conversations with my colleagues. This allows my body to get a break from my sedentary position, and keeps me physically active throughout the work day.

The Weekend

My weekends are typically spent with family and friends. I enjoy catching up with friends and family over a hearty meal or by watching a movie with them. I also love cuddling with my fur puppies — Chester and Chelsea.

The Toys

I absolutely cannot function without my iPhone. That is easily my most important device. I also enjoy listening to retro music, and podcasts using my Bose speakers. And finally, I definitely cannot do without my spectacles!

The Logos

I swear by brands such as Raymond, Calvin Klein, Apple and Amazon.

— As told to Christina Moniz

