The adoption of Total Quality Management has been a major learning curve for both me and the organisation. That learning journey now extends into AI and machine learning — harnessing them to build deeper, more engaging relationships with customers globally.

The most exciting part has been the constant process of learning by doing, and learning from everyone around us — including our very smart competitors.

The Weekdays

I enjoy spending time at the office because it allows me to engage with bright minds at work. I don’t believe in constant reviews of people; instead, I prefer collaborative problem-solving across several “one teams”, with our shared vision acting as the North Star.

The Weekend

I enjoy reading and am part of a book club whose members bring together a fascinating diversity of interests.

Weekends are also about staying active — time at the gym, pickleball, and running while training for the Mumbai Marathon. I also enjoy planning the next travel itinerary.

OTT platforms keep me engaged with Indian and global content, and I scroll social media mainly to follow people who have something interesting to share. I stay updated with newsprint in my hand.

ALSO READ Table for one – How marketers are targeting solo consumption

The Toys

My phone and Kindle are largely all I use. I start my mornings with music on the Amazon Echo, and the iPad keeps me company on long flights.

I own digital watches that I barely look at. My car has been with me for the last nine years, and I see it as a utilitarian machine.

The Logos

CEAT once had a memorable logo with the tagline ‘Born Tough’. Transitioning to the current open and fluid logo — one that isn’t confined by rigid formats or positions — was not easy. I am completely in love with the logo.

Beyond that, I find the Apple logo to be one of the most iconic and enduring brand symbols; it has become a part of everyday life. That said, in today’s world of e-commerce and q-commerce, brand logos increasingly risk getting lost in a sea of deals and visual clutter.