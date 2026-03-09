The Job

My aim is to build an organisation that outlasts generations. My role goes far beyond titles – it’s about setting vision, backing people, and making tough calls early. I spend a lot of time thinking about scale, culture, and long-term impact across businesses.

The Weekdays

Some days are filled with meetings and strategy discussions, while others are spent travelling across cities and attending investor meetings. I make sure to include a gym session in my routine. My most productive hours often begin late evening, sometimes extending workday till 3 or 4 AM.

The Weekend

Weekends are for spending quality time with family. Sports, movement, and a bit of downtime help me reset both body and mind. With my extended family based in Jaipur as well, weekends also mean catching up over shared meals, long conversations, and laughter.

The Toys

My favorite toy is undoubtedly the sky-blue Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. Beyond cars, I’m deeply intrigued by new tech gadgets, from high-end smartphones to Meta glasses.

The Logos

The CarDekho logo holds deep personal meaning. It represents curiosity, trust, and the belief that technology can simplify complex decisions for millions of people. What started as an idea has grown into an ecosystem that empowers consumers and partners alike.