After hours: With Alex Kuruvilla, MD, Condé Nast India

The best part about my job is that it doesn’t feel like a job. One minute it revolves around architecture, art and craftsmanship. The next, it’s related to adventure travel and wines, books and music. One day it’s championing sustainability and diversity and inclusion, another time it’s about AI and Web3 and the exciting new frontiers of journalism.

Typical weekdays include a workout at daybreak, walks with my boxer, catch-up calls with family across different time zones, and lots of reading. Then I’m off to work. I’m jumping in and out of local in-person meetings and global Zoom calls. In the evenings I’m out attending our own and others’ events, reading more or catching an occasional Netflix show, having a glass of wine, and then early to bed.

Gym or pool, lots of books and listening to jazz, trips to the family farm in the backwaters, exploring art, cooking occasionally for family and friends — Ottolenghi’s cookbook is a favourite. I catch up with the tech startups I advise, and have calls every once in a while with the likes of Save Life Foundation or Kochi Biennale.

Right now I’m obsessed with assembling my new audiophile equipment — Martin Logan speakers, Anthem receiver/streamer, and REL subwoofers. Can’t travel without my B&O Bluetooth. As for the rest, I’m caught in the iOS vortex.

More than brands, I love names. Especially art and design ones. Modernists like Souza, Tyeb, Raza, Ara, Padamsee. Recently I have discovered ultra-contemporary artists like Julian Segard, Sayan Chanda, Bhasha Chakraborti, and Ramesh Mario. Furniture designers like DeMuro Das, Rooshad Shroff, and Ashiesh Shah. Classics like Pierre Jeanneret and Noguchi. Italian masters like Ettore Sotsass or Gio Ponti. I dream of owning one of those.

I don’t go searching for brands. I buy what I love. Some of them happen to be well-known brands, but they tend to be quiet luxury —John Varvatos is a favourite. Shoes by Brunello Cuccinelli or my weathered Tod’s. Clothes range from the obscure to favourites like a McQueen shirt, Raghu Rathore bandhgalas, custom-made suits and tux by Bombay designer Troy Costa, and Sandro tees.

— As told to Geetika Srivastava

