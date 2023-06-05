After hours: Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India

The Job

Cars have been my passion ever since I was a child. I have always been fascinated by the intricate technology and the manufacturing process behind these vehicles. Moreover, I was always intrigued by the potential for further disruption in the industry. The future of mobility lies in disruptive design, technology and e-mobility, which can transform the driving experiences of new-age consumers. This is the reason I have dedicated more than three decades to serving the automotive industry where we have built industry-first mobility solutions that are deeply loved by our consumers.

The Indian automotive industry is currently undergoing significant transformations due to rising consumer aspirations, technological advancements in the connected and electric vehicle spaces, and more accessible financing options, among other factors. As India’s fastest-growing automobile disruptor, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are typically busy, with a schedule packed with business meetings, plant and dealer visits, departmental discussions, and events. However, my favourite part of the day is when I sit down with my team for brainstorming sessions on how we create inspiring Kia ownership experiences for our customers.

I am a firm believer in the power of taking breaks and practising deep focus during work hours.

I also read whenever I get an opportunity in between my frequent travels.

The Weekend

I am not much of a foodie, but I like sushi and occasionally visit Adrift by Kaya, which is my favourite restaurant in Delhi. I also take out some time to catch up with friends over a game

of golf.

The Toys

Frankly speaking, the Apple watch series 8 Ultra GPS is something I thoroughly enjoy using, along with my car gadgets.

Also Read Reimagining media agencies

The Logos

Obviously, Kia!

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook