After hours: Satish NS, president, Haier

I have a deep appreciation for all types of gadgets, particularly those that make life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable, says Satish NS

Written by Geetika Srivastava
Satish NS, president, Haier

The Job

As the president of Haier India, one of the best parts of my job is the opportunity to lead a highly talented team of individuals who are passionate about creating innovative products and solutions for our customers. It’s incredibly rewarding to work with such a dedicated group that shares a common goal of driving the success of our company and delivering value to our stakeholders.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are typically very busy and filled with a wide range of activities. I start my day with a run and then I spend a significant amount of time working with my leadership team to develop and implement strategies that will drive the growth and success of our business. This involves a lot of meetings, discussions, and decision-making, as we work to stay ahead of market trends and anticipate the needs of our customers. In addition to this, I often meet with our employees to understand their perspectives and address any concerns they may have. Overall, my weekdays are very dynamic and fast-paced, but I enjoy the challenge of balancing different responsibilities and making sure that everything is moving forward as smoothly as possible.

The Weekend

Weekends are usually a mix of work-related activities and personal time. While I try to use the weekend as an opportunity to recharge and spend time with my family, I also recognise that there are often pressing business matters that require my attention. I might spend some time reviewing industry news, catching up on emails, and connecting with colleagues and partners to ensure that everything is running smoothly. However, I also make sure to set aside some time for myself and my family, whether that means enjoying some outdoor activities, exploring the city, or simply relaxing at home. I try to strike a balance between work and personal life.

The Toys

I have a deep appreciation for all types of gadgets, particularly those that make life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable. My laptop and phone are the two devices I use the most owing to my commitment to work. However, if I had to choose just a few favourites, they would include smart home devices, such as smart thermostats and robot vacuums, and wearable fitness trackers, which are a great way to monitor activity levels.

The Logos

I have a great deal of respect for brands that have achieved success through a commitment to excellence. Some of my favourite brands include Apple, Amazon, Nike and Mercedes.

— As told to Geetika Srivastava

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 08:27 IST

