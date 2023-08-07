After hours: Satish NS, president, Haier

The Job

As the president of Haier India, one of the best parts of my job is the opportunity to lead a highly talented team of individuals who are passionate about creating innovative products and solutions for our customers. It’s incredibly rewarding to work with such a dedicated group that shares a common goal of driving the success of our company and delivering value to our stakeholders.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are typically very busy and filled with a wide range of activities. I start my day with a run and then I spend a significant amount of time working with my leadership team to develop and implement strategies that will drive the growth and success of our business. This involves a lot of meetings, discussions, and decision-making, as we work to stay ahead of market trends and anticipate the needs of our customers. In addition to this, I often meet with our employees to understand their perspectives and address any concerns they may have. Overall, my weekdays are very dynamic and fast-paced, but I enjoy the challenge of balancing different responsibilities and making sure that everything is moving forward as smoothly as possible.

The Weekend

Weekends are usually a mix of work-related activities and personal time. While I try to use the weekend as an opportunity to recharge and spend time with my family, I also recognise that there are often pressing business matters that require my attention. I might spend some time reviewing industry news, catching up on emails, and connecting with colleagues and partners to ensure that everything is running smoothly. However, I also make sure to set aside some time for myself and my family, whether that means enjoying some outdoor activities, exploring the city, or simply relaxing at home. I try to strike a balance between work and personal life.

The Toys

I have a deep appreciation for all types of gadgets, particularly those that make life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable. My laptop and phone are the two devices I use the most owing to my commitment to work. However, if I had to choose just a few favourites, they would include smart home devices, such as smart thermostats and robot vacuums, and wearable fitness trackers, which are a great way to monitor activity levels.

The Logos

I have a great deal of respect for brands that have achieved success through a commitment to excellence. Some of my favourite brands include Apple, Amazon, Nike and Mercedes.

— As told to Geetika Srivastava

