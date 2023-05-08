After hours: Satish Chandra Je, VP, renal care & site leader, Bangalore R&D, Baxter India

The Job

Being in the R&D industry and developing medical products that are used in patients’ homes, hospitals, and clinics gives me immense satisfaction knowing that the products I helped develop are being used every day somewhere in the world, and are furthering Baxter’s mission to save and sustain lives.

The Weekdays

My team and I are committed to developing patient-centric innovations that address the unmet needs of renal patients around the world. Working across multiple time zones, I usually begin my day at 10 am and end it around 10 pm. Some days, I take a short nap or just chill out during the breaks between my calls. Before I go to bed, I always take 30 minutes to relax by reading or catching up on the news.

The Weekend

I spend quality time with my family over the weekends. Since I enjoy good food, I make it a point to try new cuisines and eateries based on the recommendations of a few food vloggers I follow. Occasionally, I also sleep in late on weekends since I watch movies and television shows on Friday evenings.

The Toys

My iPhone is a necessity for me. Thanks to my iPhone, I can stay connected at all times, and its dependability and ease of use allow me to balance my personal and professional lives. As a permanent fixture on my bedside table at home and a constant companion on trips, my Kindle Paperwhite is an inseparable part of my life. I like reading autobiographies, leadership books, and fiction.

The Logos

As a true blue “car enthusiast”, I have a soft spot for Mahindra and BMW. I admire Mahindra for making R&D a central part of their business strategy. BMW because of the unmatched level of engineering precision they integrate into every model. With regards to air travel, I prefer Qatar Airways because of the company’s commitment to its customers and its willingness to adapt to the needs of a changing environment.

