After hours: Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe

I love that my job is a family business and that the organisation imbibes the same standard of ethics and family values every day at work. I love the FMCG industry and moreso, the packaged food industry because it is such a high involvement category for consumers. It keeps us on our toes and is consumer facing, which is very engaging for all departments.

I dislike the negative notion attached to ‘packaged food’, because it reflects lack of in-depth knowledge on the matter especially when people say ‘all packaged food is unhealthy’. At Mother’s Recipe, all our pickles are made without any chemical preservatives, artificial colours or flavours. Our products are naturally made with the best quality ingredients in the peak of their seasons. The fruits, vegetables, spices and edible oil used are of the best quality. We only make products that are traditionally consumed in Indian households.

My weekday starts with some play time with my dogs and some strength training every morning before work. I follow this with a big and hearty breakfast, which is my favourite meal of the day. I usually have lunch at work and it is always with Mother’s Recipe pickle and papad.I work until 7:30 to 8pm, six days a week. I enjoy taking a walk around the office to chat with the team outside of meetings and reviews, because I find that this is where the most useful conversations happen.

I like to have a good amount of ‘me time’ during the weekends where I recharge myself, recover from work and my fitness routine. I get a massage, some time to myself, and I love spending time with friends, travelling and enjoying the outdoors.

I personally don’t like dependency on gadgets, but I do like the utility of my massage gun. I swear by my TENS device and the powerdot for injury or recovery. I recently also started using the graphic tablet — ReMarkable for penning my thoughts, strategies and ideas at work and I love it.

I currently love to wear athleisure brands such as Lululemon & Athletica. I also really like the styles from Adidas’ various designer collab collections. The Giving Movement is a new brand that I feel good wearing because of their pledge to give back and to sustainability. Balenciaga and Fendi are also brands I really like, and I am loyal to BMW.

— As told to Christina Moniz

