After hours: Rahul Chowdhri, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners

The Job

I absolutely enjoy two aspects of my profession. The first is learning about new concepts on a daily basis. It amazes me how entrepreneurs uncover answers to areas that I am unfamiliar with but they seem obvious once they share them. Second, it brings me great pleasure when our portfolio firms have a positive influence on the lives of their consumers. That’s when I know we’ve supported a brilliant business, which is immensely satisfying.

The Weekdays

My usual work week consists of meeting with new companies and working with our portfolio founders. I attempt to balance this with agenda-free interactions with ecosystem members. I also make it a point to travel at least twice a month to meet with the founders across the country. In the midst of all this, I always make sure that my evenings in Bangalore are calm and reserved for some quality time at home with family.

The Weekend

While challenging, I try to avoid non-urgent work meetings on weekends. My weekends are filled with sports, dining out, watching a movie, and a short trek or getaway once in a while.

The Toys

My iPhone and my Asus laptop are my two favourite devices. While the iPhone is pricey, I believe it does have some great features right from its privacy options, battery life, to easy user interface. With the combination of extended battery life, lightweight, powerful processor, and ample storage space, Asus is also a fantastic value-for-money option.

The Logos

I admire businesses that tackle consumer pain points at scale, whether through a fantastic product or service orientation. On the product front, I admire Mamaearth, Decathlon, Lenskart, Kia, and Apple. On the services front, I am a fan of Indigo Airlines, American Express, Big Basket, and Taj Hotels.

— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

