After hours: Pankaj Jathar, VP & country head (India), Etsy

The Job

In times when everything is getting automated, I love the fact that Etsy’s mission is to keep the human connection alive at the heart of commerce. Etsy is a place where creativity lives and thrives because it’s powered by people. Our global marketplace is a vibrant community of real people connecting over unique creations. The platform empowers sellers to do what they love and helps buyers find what they love. The highlight of the month for me is when I meet with sellers and listen to their stories. My role allows me to meet creative people from different walks of life.

The Weekdays

On weekdays I wake up around 6:30 am and get a good workout. I go for a run, a swim, or a session at Cult.Fit. This is followed by a healthy breakfast, usually dahi with seeds and nuts. On days I’m home, I like to brew my own tea, and if I am traveling then I try to get a good cup of coffee before I begin my work day, which usually ends post 8 pm.

The Weekend

On most weekends I’m up before my family and use that time to go for an early morning ride where I usually pick up breakfast or grab some coffee. I am a motorbike enthusiast and weekends are the only time I get to put in some miles on my machine. The rest of the day is spent with family or doing chores around the house and catching up on some reading. I also write a personal finance blog.

The Toys

Definitely my iPad. I use it for reading books, magazines, watching shows and movies, and mostly everything. I end up spending several hours a week on my iPad. I also love my Bang & Olufsen speaker which is always on in the background, keeping me going through the day.

The Logos

Call it my bias if you will but without a doubt, my favourite brand would have to be Etsy. At the end of each day, I feel a sense of purpose because I know that our work helps small businesses and creative entrepreneurs showcase their products across the world. Titan is the other brand I really admire. They have remodeled themselves and have spun out sub-brands like Sonata and Fastrack to address different audiences with their products. They have remained contemporary and timeless.

—As told to Akanksha Nagar

